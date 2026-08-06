Pakistan end 8-match away losing streak, beat West Indies to draw series

Pakistan have broken their three-year away Test drought, securing a dominant eight-wicket victory over West Indies in Port of Spain to level the series 1-1, driven by Abdullah Shafique's historic century and strong bowling performances.

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Saiid Khan celebrates a West Indies wicket on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in Port of Spain, levelling the two-match Test series 1-1.

This win marks Pakistan's first away Test victory in three years and ends an eight-match losing streak on foreign soil.

Abdullah Shafique was named player of the match for his unbeaten 160 in the first innings, a historic knock for a Pakistan batter in the West Indies.

Spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman played crucial roles in the second innings, claiming key wickets to restrict West Indies.

Captain Babar Azam sealed the victory with consecutive sixes, expressing satisfaction with the team's execution of plans.

Pakistan secured their first away test win in three years with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday, levelling the series at 1-1 and ending an eight-match losing streak away from home. Pakistan's last victory in an away Test came against Sri Lanka in July 2023 under Babar Azam, who returned as captain last month.

Shafique's Heroics and Spin Dominance

Abdullah Shafique laid the foundation for the win with an unbeaten 160 in the first innings, becoming the first Pakistan batter since 1977 to score more than 150 in a Test innings in the West Indies. His knock helped Pakistan post 387 and take a 43-run first-innings lead. "This comeback match felt like a debut for me. I had been working hard for the last one year and was waiting for my opportunity," said Shafique, who was named player of the match. "It came at an unexpected time but I grabbed it with both hands... I have not been able to get opportunities recently, and that happens sometime. But as a professional you have to work towards a comeback and give your best."

Pakistan tightened their grip on the match when off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed four wickets to leave West Indies struggling at 103-6 at stumps on day three. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman wrapped up the West Indies innings early on day four, with Pakistan needing 75 runs to win.

Captain Babar Seals the Deal

After losing Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais, Pakistan were steadied by Babar and Shafique. Babar sealed the win after lunch with consecutive sixes off Jomel Warrican as the two-match series ended 1-1. "You are always satisfied when you win," Babar said. "The most important thing was that we executed our plans whether it was how Abdullah Shafique batted in the first innings or how the spinners bowled in the second."

The result means each of the last three Test series between Pakistan and West Indies have ended 1-1. Pakistan next travel to England for a three-test series beginning in Leeds on August 19.