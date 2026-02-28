Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan has amassed 383 runs in seven matches in this T20 World Cup, averaging 76.60, with a strike rate of 160.25, including two centuries as many fifties. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sahibzada Farhan is the first-ever batter to score two centuries in a single edition of T20 World Cup.

Farhan overtook Kohli's tally of 319 runs which he achieved during the 2014 T20 world Cup.

With four fifties, Farhan also equalled the record for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan created history in Pallekele on Thursday, surpassing batting great Virat Kohli for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan opener also became the first-ever batter to score two centuries in a single edition of T20 World Cup, when he smashed a brilliant 100 from 60 balls, with five sixes and nine fours.



His superb century powered Pakistan to a huge 212/8 in the must-win match against Sri Lanka.



Farhan equalled West Indies' legend Chris Gayle's record for most centuries in T20 World Cups. However, the Pakistan's batters two centuries have come in a single edition of T20 World Cup.



Only Babar Azam (3) has more hundreds for Pakistan in T20Is.

Sahibzada Farhan equals record for most fifties in T20 World Cup

In seven matches in this T20 World Cup, Farhan has amassed 383 runs averaging 76.60, with a strike rate of 160.25, including two centuries as many fifties.



He overtook Kohli's tally of 319 runs which he achieved during the 2014 T20 world Cup.



With four fifties in this tournament, Farhan also equalled the record for the most 50-plus scores in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, drawing level with Kohli (twice -- 2014, 2022), Matthew Hayden (2007) and Babar Azam (2021).



Farhan's opening partnership of 176 runs with Fakhar Zaman is the highest by an opening pair in T20 World Cups, going past the previous record of 175 between New Zealand's opening duo of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen against the UAE earlier in this tournament.