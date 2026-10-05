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Pakistan sack Salman as T20 captain, Farhan takes over

October 05, 2026 23:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a major shake-up in its T20 leadership, appointing Sahibzada Farhan as the new captain and revealing squads for the crucial upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka and England.

Sahibzada Farhan

IMAGE: Farhan replaces Salman as Pakistan's T20 captain. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Salman Ali Agha has been removed as Pakistan's T20 captain and excluded from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.
  • Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed the new T20 captain, following his strong performance at the Asian Games and as a leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue as the ODI captain for the tri-series, which also includes former captain Babar Azam in the squad.
  • Pakistan's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka is set to commence on Friday in Rawalpindi.
  • An ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England will begin on October 18, with Pakistan playing Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Pakistan have dropped Salman Ali Agha as T20 captain and left him out of the squad for this month's Sri Lanka series, the country's cricket board said on Monday while naming squads for the T20 series and ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England.

New T20 Captaincy And Squad Changes

Sahibzada Farhan has been handed the T20 captaincy after leading Pakistan to a silver medal at the Asian Games and finishing as the T20 World Cup's leading run-scorer with 383 at a strike rate of 160 in March.

 

Agha remains part of the ODI setup, where Shaheen Shah Afridi retains the captaincy for the tri-series. Former captain Babar Azam has also been included in the ODI squad.

Pakistan's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka begins on Friday in Rawalpindi, while the ODI tri-series starts on October 18 with Pakistan facing Sri Lanka in the opener.

Pakistan T20 squad for series against Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI squad for tri-series with Sri Lanka and England: Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim

Source: REUTERS
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