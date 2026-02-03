HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan rout exposes Australia's T20 World Cup worries

Pakistan rout exposes Australia's T20 World Cup worries

Last updated on: February 03, 2026 10:36 IST

Australia’s 3-0 T20I whitewash by Pakistan has underlined the world champions’ World Cup concerns, with Josh Hazlewood unlikely to be fit for the early matches, Pat Cummins admits.

IMAGE: Australia were clean swept by Pakistan in the just-concluded three-match T20I series. Photograph: Aus Men Cricket/Facebook

Injured Australian captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday gave his team a vote of confidence after their wobble against Pakistan in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Australia are poor form following a 111-run humiliation by Pakistan, which completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

  • 'Australia’s 3-0 T20I series loss to Pakistan has raised alarm bells ahead of the T20 World Cup.'
  • Pat Cummins said Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to be available at the start of the tournament and may return only midway through.
  • Australia were humbled by 111 runs in the final T20I against Pakistan, highlighting their bowling and depth issues.

Cummins said players' late arrival to Pakistan after the domestic Big Bash League had not helped.

 

"It wasn’t the series we were hoping for," Cummins told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

"It’s always better when you’re winning, but they’ll shake that one off pretty quickly."

With Mitchell Starc having retired from the format and Cummins sidelined with back problems, Australia head into the February 7-March 8 World Cup undermanned. 

Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood may not return to action until halfway through the T20 World Cup, Cummins said.

Hazlewood trying his best to be fit for T20 WC 

Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of the T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Still recuperating, Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Hazlewood, arguably the squad's most important bowler, has struggled with hamstring and Achilles injuries, and missed the entire five-test Ashes series against England.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said in mid-January that Hazlewood was on track to be fit for the squad's World Cup opener against Ireland on February 11 but Cummins' update was less optimistic.

"I caught up with Joshy a couple of days ago and he’s working so hard. I really feel for Joshy, he's had a few setbacks, (he’s) one of the hardest trainers," Cummins said.

"He's doing everything he can. I don't think he will be there for the start of the tournament, but he's trying his best to be there about halfway through."

Cummins terms his injury 'a minor setback'

Cummins, who played only one Test of the Ashes due to lumbar bone stress, said he had run out of time to be fit for the World Cup squad.

"We wanted to give the back a little rest to make sure it’s right for what’s going to be a big rest of the year," he said.

"Minor setback, I should be right to go in a few weeks."

Cummins will hope to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League which starts on March 26. 

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
