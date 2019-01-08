rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan PM Imran congratulates Kohli & Co.

Pakistan PM Imran congratulates Kohli & Co.

January 08, 2019 14:59 IST

'Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia.'

Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the Test series in Australia. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain, Imran Khan, on Tuesday congratulated India on becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

 

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," Khan tweeted.

India sealed the four-match series 2-1 after the rain-hit Sydney Test ended in a draw on Monday. The triumph ended a 71-year wait for India.

Considered an inspirational former captain, Khan led Pakistan to their sole World Cup title till date, in Australia in 1992.

He played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs in an illustrious career.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use