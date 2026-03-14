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Pakistan's players won't be fined for T20 World Cup exit: PCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 14, 2026 16:46 IST

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The Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted claims of fining its T20 World Cup squad, clarifying that it's exploring performance-based incentives for players.

Pakistan cricket team

IMAGE: Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Pakistan Cricket Board has denied fining players after their failure to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
  • PCB is considering a new formula to link player incentives with on-field performance.
  • Pakistani cricketers earn substantial income through contracts, match fees, and sponsorships.

The Pakistan Cricket Board denied on Saturday that it had fined players for failing to reach semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

 

"No player has been fined but yes the board is thinking about working out a formula for players because they get lot of incentives when they perform well," PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said in Lahore.

He stated that the Pakistan players now earn around Pakistan rupee 6-7 crores each so the PCB is contemplating making them responsible for their performances.

"But nothing is final and no player has been fined," he added.

It has been reported that each Pakistan player were fined PKR 5 million after the team's early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pakistan cricketers are given central contracts with monthly retainers besides the usual match and tour fees and bonuses for winning matches in different categories.

The players also get a share of the logo sponsorship deal signed by the board.

Last year. it was also agreed that the players would get a 3 percent share of the annual revenues that the PCB gets from the International Cricket Council, which amounts close to US$ 34 million a year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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