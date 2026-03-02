HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan players set to be fined after T20 World Cup exit

Pakistan players set to be fined after T20 World Cup exit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 17:55 IST

x

Following Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board is considering imposing financial penalties on players due to their underperformance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: PCB is contemplating financial penalties on the players for their below-par show. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating financial penalties for players after their poor performance in the T20 World Cup.
  • Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, losing to India and England.
  • Influential figures in the government are reportedly upset with the team's performance and lack of success in major events.

Livid with the Pakistan team's early elimination from the T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board is contemplating financial penalties on the players for their below-par show.

Pakistan Stars Face Pay Axe

A reliable source said that while reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deducting remuneration of the players were incorrect, appropriate action is being considered in the wake of the team's exit from the Super Eight stage of the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

 

"No final decision has been taken on this as yet. But yes it is under consideration to financially penalise the players," he confirmed to PTI without revealing the details.

He said it is being debated whether it would be the right step to hit the players financially.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-foes India and England while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out.

They beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game but couldn't qualify for the semi-finals.

The performance of the players, according to the source, has not only upset the PCB but also influential figures in the government.

"The feeling is enough is enough and these players despite so much backing let down the nation in big events," the source added.

The Pakistan players also returned home quietly in small groups from Sri Lanka with captain, Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam along with some other players landing in Lahore last night.

Players, who have central contracts, get monthly retainers plus match fees and win bonuses and shares in the Board's team sponsorship deals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Ex-cricketers call for radical decisions after Pakistan's poor show
T20 World Cup: Ex-cricketers call for radical decisions after Pakistan's poor show
T20 WC: 'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak captain
T20 WC: 'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak captain
T20 World Cup: Pak crash out despite win, NZ advances
T20 World Cup: Pak crash out despite win, NZ advances
T20 World Cup: Maharoof calls for 'hard decisions' after Sri Lanka's poor show
T20 World Cup: Maharoof calls for 'hard decisions' after Sri Lanka's poor show
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO