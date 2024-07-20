News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar, Afridi Denied Permission To Play In Canada

Babar, Afridi Denied Permission To Play In Canada

Last updated on: July 20, 2024 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan were denied permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the Global T20 in Canada. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
 

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been denied permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the Global T20 in Canada over workload concerns.

The PCB had earlier refused permission to fast bowler Naseem Shah to play in The Hundred competition in England.

'After taking into consideration Pakistan's busy and packed cricket calendar... and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,' the PCB said in a statement late on Friday.

'The three are all-format cricketers and their services are expected to be required in the upcoming eight months during which Pakistan will play nine Tests, 14 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

'In line with the PCB's workload management policy, it is in the best interest of Pakistan cricket and the players that they skip the upcoming event in Canada so that they are in their best mental and physical shape for the season.'

Pakistan begin their home season next month with a two Test series in Bangladesh.

Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Nawaz -- all predominantly limited-overs players -- have been cleared for the Global T20, which begins next week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir
'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'
'This Belongs To You... Love You Dad'
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain
Why SKY Was Named T20 Captain
BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes
BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes
'India Has Changed So Much'
'India Has Changed So Much'
3 ICG ships deployed to douse cargo ship fire off Goa
3 ICG ships deployed to douse cargo ship fire off Goa
Who Is To Be Blamed For BJP's UP Loss?
Who Is To Be Blamed For BJP's UP Loss?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

What is the road ahead for Hardik Pandya?

What is the road ahead for Hardik Pandya?

Gambhir Takes Charge Of A New Era

Gambhir Takes Charge Of A New Era

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances