PCB planning to hold remaining PSL matches in November

March 23, 2020 12:04 IST

IMAGE: Fakhar Zaman celebrates scoring a half-century during a Pakistan Super League match. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to hold the remaining matches of PSL-5 in November provided the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic improves in the next few months, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

The PSL was suspended last Tuesday after the PCB revealed that a foreign player showed symptoms of the coronavirus, but Khan said the remaining matches may be held during the 10-day window available in November.



"We have to first sit down and discuss the situation with all the franchise owners because there are also suggestions that Multan Sultans which topped the points table should be declared winners or to have these remaining matches before the PSL-6 early next year," he told the media in a teleconference.



Khan said the Board is in good financial health and it will not face any crisis for a year even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues.



"The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and sports globally. In this crisis time at present we have money and are not facing any financial crisis," he said.



He also confirmed that the Board had suffered some financial losses due to the rescheduling, changes and suspension of the Pakistan Super League.



"Approximately our losses are around 200 million rupees due to loss of gate money and some sponsorship revenues," he said.



He, however, said the Board had earned considerably from sale of television, radio, digital media and sponsorships in the PSL.



Khan said the PCB had also suffered revenue losses of around US$ 3 to 4 million due to the postponement of the ODI and Test match against Bangladesh which were to be held in April but have been postponed due to the pandemic.



He said the Board was in search of new sponsors and broadcasters for its domestic and international matches.



Responding to a question, Khan said Pakistan's next commitments were tours of Ireland, the Netherlands and England from June onwards and the new domestic season from September-October.



"But everything will depend now how this coronavirus situation develops. It is a big challenge for all sports and sports world bodies, including cricket."



Despite PSL debacle, Misbah has full backing of PCB

IMAGE: Pakistan's head coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board's top bosses are firmly backing Misbah-ul-Haq to continue as the national team's head coach cum chief selector despite his recent failure in its prized T20 league.



Misbah, who was given special permission by the PCB to work as head coach of the Islamabad United, saw his team crash out before the last-four stage for the first time since Pakistan Super League's launch in 2016.



Islamabad, who are two-time champions, did not make the top four in the points table after managing seven points from 10 matches, prompting critics and experts to blame it on Misbah for the debacle.



But a senior official of the board said that they are still supporting Misbah.



"Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team's performances in Tests and T20 cricket," CEO Wasim Khan told the media.



"We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October," Khan said.



"We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion."



He also made it clear that the Board was not contemplating appointing any other coach with Misbah.



"We have confidence in him and that is we allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as we wanted him to gain some experience as well in this position."



"You must keep in mind while he is coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach."



Misbah took over as head coach cum chief selector last September after the PCB released foreign coach Mickey Arthur and his support staff after the World Cup.



In his tenure, Pakistan has won two out of five Tests at home against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but were beaten two-nil in Australia.



Khan said they were aware Misbah would be disappointed with his performance in the PSL but the Board will be asking him if he needed any other support before the tour of Ireland, Holland, England or the Asia Cup and World T20 this year.



"It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20."



Khan admitted the organisation of the Asia Cup seemed difficult at the moment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.