Pakistan pick six uncapped players for Bangladesh ODI tour

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi will lead Pakistan's 15-member ODI squad for the three-match away series against Bangladesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named six uncapped players in a 15-member squad that will take on Bangladesh in a three-match away ODI series, starting March 11.

After a few days of uncertainty surrounding the tour because of flight disruptions due to the Iran war, the PCB announced the squad.

The inclusion of six uncapped players indicates that the panic button has been pushed following the poor performance of the national team in the T20 World Cup from where the side was eliminated at the Super 8s stage.

The uncapped players include Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abdul Samad all who played against England Lions for Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi.

The series was cancelled with three ODIs remaining because of the regional tensions.

The selectors have also recalled fast bowler, Haris Rauf and batter Hussain Talat in the squad that will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The team will depart for Dhaka on March 9 with all three ODIs scheduled at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on March, 11, 13 and 15.

Pakistan ODI Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (Wicketkeeper), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.