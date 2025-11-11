HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan pacer Naseem to play SL ODIs despite firing at home

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 11, 2025 10:05 IST

Naseem Shah

IMAGE: Unknown assailants fired at the gate of Naseem Shah's family home; no one at the residence was reported to be injured. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah will stay with the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi despite an attack on his residence in Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Unknown assailants fired at the gate of his family home; no one at the residence was reported to be injured, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The assailants escaped after firing at the gate, prompting an investigation by the police. It is still not known who was at the residence at the time, with the attack taking place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, from November 11 to 15. This will be followed by a T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29,

with Naseem part of both squads.

In the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, Naseem scalped three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.66, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Naseem has grabbed 58 wickets in 32 matches with an average of 24.78 and a best bowling figure of 5/33 at an average of 24.77, including two five-hauls.

 

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/k), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

Pakistan squad for T20I tri-series: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (w/k), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (w/k), Usman Tariq. 

