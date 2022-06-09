News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan pacer Hasnain cleared to bowl again

Pakistan pacer Hasnain cleared to bowl again

June 09, 2022 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

 

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it is now "within the 15-degree level of tolerance".

"As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide," the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

The right-arm fast bowler had been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranji: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!
Ranji: Bengal's batters break 129-year-old record!
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Mithali Raj: The biggest superstar of women's cricket
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
Shriya, Sonali and The Broken News
You Read It On Rediff First! Prez Poll On July 18
You Read It On Rediff First! Prez Poll On July 18
Aussies back Steve Smith despite lean T20 run
Aussies back Steve Smith despite lean T20 run
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Mithali is a legend, no doubt about it'

'Mithali is a legend, no doubt about it'

'Gutted not to be leading the side'

'Gutted not to be leading the side'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances