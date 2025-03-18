HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan-origin cricketer dies after collapsing on ground

Pakistan-origin cricketer dies after collapsing on ground

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 13:42 IST

x

IMAGE: Junaid Zafar Khan, who moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry, collapsd on the ground during a local match played in extreme heat. Photograph: BCCI

In his 40s, Khan was representing Old Concordians Cricket Club in a match against Prince Alfred Old Collegians last Saturday, news.com.au reported.

After fielding for 40 overs and batting for seven, Khan collapsed around 4pm Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT).

 

South Australia has been in the grip of extreme heat over and according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures here were still above 40 degrees Celsius at the time.

Adelaide Turf Cricket Association rules state that games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

 

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today," Khan's club said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Khan had reportedly moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India deaf cricketers triumph over Australia
India deaf cricketers triumph over Australia
Will India's Olympic dreams depend on cricket?
Will India's Olympic dreams depend on cricket?
FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation
FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan Football Federation
Australia unkeen to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
Australia unkeen to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
'Tough start' for F1 champion Verstappen in Australia
'Tough start' for F1 champion Verstappen in Australia

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Masala Chole: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Eat Beets Every Day

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record for Hercules pillar hold0:55

Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi sets Guinness World Record...

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in Hasnapuri5:49

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in...

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses and vehicles 5:37

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD