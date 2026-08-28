Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq doubtful for rest of 2nd Test

Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has suffered a low-grade calf strain during the ongoing second Test against England, casting uncertainty over his continued involvement in the crucial match.

IMAGE: Imam-ul-Haq is doubtful for the remainder of the second Test. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq sustained a low-grade calf strain during the second Test against England.

The injury puts his participation in the remainder of the match in doubt.

Imam-ul-Haq is currently undergoing treatment under the Pakistan medical team's supervision.

His availability for the Test depends on his recovery from the calf strain.

He had opened for Pakistan in the first Test, which they lost by an innings.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has sustained a low-grade calf strain, putting his participation in the remainder of the second Test against England in doubt, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

Imam suffered the injury on the opening day of the Test and spent time off the field during Thursday's evening session.

"Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team," the PCB said in a statement.

"His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery," it added.

Imam had opened the batting with young Azan Awais in the first Test at Leeds, which Pakistan lost by an innings inside three days.