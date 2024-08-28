News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan learns from Rawalpindi loss, recalls Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan learns from Rawalpindi loss, recalls Abrar Ahmed

August 28, 2024 16:07 IST
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed

IMAGE: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final Test against Bangladesh after their decision to play an all-pace attack on a slow track backfired in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.

Pakistan succumbed to their first ever Test defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday after fielding an attack, which did not contain a single frontline spinner.

On a slow track, their pacers toiled with little success, while spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets between them as they bowled Bangladesh to a memorable 10-wicket victory.

 

Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six Tests, has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal has also been recalled but his participation was subject to fitness clearance, the PCB said in a statement.

The final Test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
