Pakistan hit by fresh blow as Babar Azam battles fever amid major team shake-Up

Babar Azam’s fever adds to Pakistan’s mounting troubles before the Edgbaston Test, with the PCB overhauling the squad and coaching staff after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead.

IMAGE: Babar Azam's last Test century came in December 2022 against New Zealand. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Babar Azam is recovering from fever but remains otherwise fit ahead of Pakistan's third Test against England at Edgbaston.

Babar managed only eight and six at Lord's as Pakistan lost by 194 runs and fell 2-0 behind in the series.

Pakistan have released seven players and added five uncapped players as the PCB makes sweeping changes before the final Test.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have been removed, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke joining the Test staff

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is suffering from fever ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston from September 9, but team manager Naveed Akram Cheema said there was no cause for concern.

Cheema told Geo News that Babar remained fit otherwise and was expected to recover quickly.

Babar Under Pressure After Lord's Failure

Babar scored only eight and six in the second Test at Lord's, where Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat to fall 2-0 behind in the series.

He missed the opening Test through injury, with Salman Ali Agha leading the side. Babar returned to the XI for the second Test but could not make an impact.

PCB Makes Sweeping Changes Before Final Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board has released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

Five uncapped players — Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah — have been added, along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have only 10 Test matches of combined experience.

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Coaching Staff Also Overhauled

Pakistan have also parted ways with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul following heavy defeats in the first two Tests.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have joined the Test coaching set-up for the final match.

Babar Seeks Revival After Lean Test Run

Babar enjoyed a productive tour of the West Indies, scoring 193 runs in two Tests, including two half-centuries, as Pakistan drew the series 1-1.

However, he has not scored a Test century since his 161 against New Zealand in December 2022.

Pakistan now need to avoid a series whitewash after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead.