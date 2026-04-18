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Home  » Cricket » Pakistan hand Sarfaraz Ahmed big coaching role

Pakistan hand Sarfaraz Ahmed big coaching role

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April 18, 2026 18:14 IST

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Sarfaraz Ahmed makes a comeback as Pakistan's Test head coach for the Bangladesh series, bringing his experience and leadership to the team.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Ahmed previously led Pakistan to Champions Trophy title in 2017. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed as Pakistan's Test team head coach for the Bangladesh series.
  • Shan Masood continues as captain of the Pakistan Test team.
  • Four uncapped players included in Pakistan's 16-member squad for the Bangladesh series.
  • Umar Gul joins the Pakistan coaching setup as the bowling coach.

Pakistan appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach of their Test team for the two-match series in Bangladesh next month, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Since Australian Jason Gillespie quit as Pakistan's red-ball coach in December, Aaqib Javed and Azhar Mahmood temporarily guided the team led by Shan Masood, who will continue as captain in Bangladesh.

 

Sarfaraz Ahmed's Coaching Experience

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, has worked with the under-19 team as well as Pakistan Shaheens after his retirement.

New Faces in the Pakistan Test Squad

Pakistan have named four uncapped players - Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori - to their 16-member squad for the Bangladesh series starting in Dhaka on May 8.

Umar Gul Joins Coaching Staff

Sarfaraz's former teammate Umar Gul will join him in the setup as the bowling coach.

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Afridi.

Source: REUTERS
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