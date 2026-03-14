Pakistan hammer Bangladesh by 128 runs to level ODI series

Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 128 runs via DLS in the second ODI in Dhaka as Maaz Sadaqat and Shaheen Afridi starred to level the three-match series 1-1 and force a decider.

IMAGE: Pakistan opener Maaz Sadaqat celebrates his half-century against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI in Dhaka on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS method) in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka on Friday.

Key Points Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Sahibzada Farhan (31) put on a 103-run opening stand for Pakistan.

Salman Ali Agha (64) and Mohammad Rizwan (44) added 109 runs before Pakistan collapsed late and were bowled out for 274.

Rain reduced the chase to 32 overs with a revised DLS target of 243.

Maaz Sadaqat (3/23) and Haris Rauf (3 wickets) helped bowl Bangladesh out for 114.

The win allowed the visitors to level the series 1-1, forcing a decider on Sunday, March 15.

After Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to field, Pakistan openers Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Sahibzada Farhan (31) gave an aggressive start, putting together 103 runs for the first wicket.

Following the departure of the openers and Shamyl Hussain (6), a 109-run partnership between Salman Ali Agha (64) and Mohammad Rizwan (44) looked set to propel Pakistan toward a total exceeding 300. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the 39th over.

A run-out of Salman Agha triggered a collapse for the visitors as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 43 runs, eventually being bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs.

Rishad Hossain (3/56) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/34) were the standout bowlers for the hosts.

Chasing 275 for victory, Bangladesh's chase was jolted early by a brilliant opening spell from Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, along with a contribution from Mohammad Wasim as Pakistan reduced Bangladesh to 15/3 in 4.3 overs.

However, rain interrupted the match with Bangladesh at 27/3 in 6.3 overs. Following the interruption, the match was reduced to 32 overs with a revised DLS target of 243.

Bangladesh struggled to build reasonable partnerships against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack. Maaz Sadaqat (3/23) followed up his batting heroics by picking up three vital wickets, effectively ending any hopes of a Bangladeshi resurgence.

Bangladesh's innings folded for 114 in 23.3 overs, with Haris Rauf also claiming three wickets to finish off the tail.