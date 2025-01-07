Pakistan fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate

IMAGE: Pakistan were penalised after they suffered a 10-wicket hammering in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan's players were fined 25 percent of their match fee and docked World Test Championship points for failing to maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.



"The sanctions are as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate

offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a media release."The five WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, which state that a side is penalised one point for each over short."

The charges were levied by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris while Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee sanctioned the penalties.



Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the same and pleaded guilty to the offence.