HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate

Pakistan fined, docked WTC points for slow over-rate

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 19:20 IST

x

Pakistan cricket team

IMAGE: Pakistan were penalised after they suffered a 10-wicket hammering in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan's players were fined 25 percent of their match fee and docked World Test Championship points for failing to maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Pakistan were penalised after they suffered a 10-wicket hammering in the second Test.

"The sanctions are as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate

offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC said in a media release.

"The five WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, which state that a side is penalised one point for each over short."

 

The charges were levied by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris while Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee sanctioned the penalties.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the same and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
Babies' Day Out At The SCG!
'Retirement In Your Hands, But Playing For India Not'
'Retirement In Your Hands, But Playing For India Not'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 2

5 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

5 Places To Visit In Prayagraj

VIDEOS

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest0:46

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver killed 2:41

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD