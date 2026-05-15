Pakistan fined, docked WTC points for slow over rate in Dhaka Test

Photograph: PCB/X

Key Points Pakistan penalised eight WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan were ruled to be eight overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against Bangladesh in the first Test at Mirpur in Dhaka.



'Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be eight overs

short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,' ICC said in a media release on Friday.'In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.''In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, eight World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total.'

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.



On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.