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Pakistan crush Australia to seal stunning ODI series

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June 05, 2026 10:18 IST

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Pakistan clinched a decisive four-wicket victory against Australia in the final One-day International in Lahore, securing the series 2-1 with strong bowling and a composed chase.

Pakistan

IMAGE: : Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory in Lahore, chasing down 157 with 49 balls remaining to clinch the ODI series. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory over Australia in the third ODI in Lahore, winning the series 2-1.
  • Australia were bowled out for 157, with Josh Inglis scoring 65 before a middle and lower order collapse.
  • Shaheen Afridi took 3-30, while Pakistan's spinners capitalised on a turning pitch.
  • Babar Azam led Pakistan's chase with 40 runs, guiding them to the target with 49 balls remaining.

Pakistan tore through Australia's middle and lower orders on their way to a four-wicket victory in the third and final One-day International in Lahore on Thursday, taking the series 2-1.

The tourists, who won the toss and elected to bat, made 157 in 42 overs with Pakistan reaching their modest victory target with 49 balls to spare.

 

How Pakistan Secured The Series Win

Australia had looked good while Josh Inglis was at the crease. The skipper hit 65 off 71 balls to take the tourists to 119-3 but they added just 38 runs for their last seven wickets after his departure.

Quick Shaheen Afridi (3-30) removed both openers and all-rounder Cameron Green before Pakistan's spinners took over to mop up the Australian tail on a turning pitch.

Babar Azam fired Pakistan's response with 40 from 84 deliveries before becoming one of left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann's three victims.

Pakistan won the first match in the series by five wickets in Rawalpindi before the tourists levelled it up with a 41-run win in the first of two matches in Lahore.

Australia, who are missing many of their top players, now move on to Bangladesh for three ODIs followed by a three-match Twenty20 series starting.

Source: REUTERS
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