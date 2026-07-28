Pakistan's Batting Collapse Returns To Haunt Them In West Indies Test

Pakistan's persistent batting collapses are undermining their performance in Test cricket, as they face a critical chase against West Indies in Tarouba after another dramatic loss of wickets.

IMAGE: Shan Masood scored a gritty century in the first innings before Pakistan's lower order collapse in the opening Test against West Indies in Tarouba. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan faces a challenging chase in the opening Test against West Indies after another significant batting collapse.

The team lost seven wickets for just 38 runs, including five for 16, exposing lower-order vulnerabilities.

This marks the sixth major batting meltdown for Pakistan in the last 10 months across various Test series.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves was instrumental, taking a five-wicket haul.

The pitch at Brian Lara Cricket Academy offers variable bounce, favouring seamers, setting up a tense final day.

Pakistan will be desperate to avoid yet another batting collapse, a recurring problem over the last 10 months, when they begin their chase in the opening Test against the West Indies at Tarouba on Tuesday. At stumps on the third day, the West Indies had stretched their overall lead to 155 runs with three wickets in hand after another eventful day dominated by the fast bowlers.

Pace Dominance And Pakistan's Struggles

All 27 wickets to fall in the match were claimed by pacers, with West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves starring with a five-wicket haul after Pakistan were bowled out for 282 in reply to the hosts' first-innings total of 311.

Resuming on 199 for three, Pakistan appeared well-placed at 242 without further loss before suffering a dramatic collapse. They lost their last seven wickets for just 38 runs, including the final five for 16, as Greaves ripped through the lower order with four wickets in four overs.

A Recurring Batting Meltdown

The latest meltdown was the sixth major batting collapse for Pakistan in the last 10 months, again exposing the lack of contributions from the lower order.

Since the start of the current World Test Championship cycle in October last year, Pakistan have endured similar collapses in every Test series.

Against South Africa in Lahore, they lost five wickets for 16 runs in the first innings and seven for 48 in the second.

In the second Test at Rawalpindi, they lost their last five wickets for 17 runs in the first innings and six for 42 in the second as South Africa levelled the two-match series. Pakistan's batting woes continued in Bangladesh in May this year, where they lost five wickets for just 11 runs in Dhaka on their way to a 0-2 series defeat.

The Challenge Ahead For Pakistan

With the surface at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, hosting its maiden Test, offering variable bounce and assistance to the seamers, Pakistan will hope their pace attack can wrap up the West Indies innings quickly and keep the target below 200.