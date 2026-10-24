Pakistan add three new faces to batting line-up for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced its Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, featuring maiden call-ups for Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha, and Mohammad Suleman, alongside the return of Salman Ali Agha.

IMAGE: Sameer Minhas is one of the four players to receive their maiden Pakistan Test call-up. Photograph: X

Key Points Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha, and Mohammad Suleman have earned their maiden Test call-ups for Pakistan.

Former Twenty20 captain Salman Ali Agha returns to the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman has also been named in the 14-man squad.

Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan, aiming to recover from a 3-0 series loss to England.

Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique have been dropped from the squad.

Batters Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman received their maiden Test call-ups for Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday. Former Twenty20 captain Salman Ali Agha, who was among seven players released mid-series after the side lost two Tests to England in August, has returned to the Test squad for next month's two-match series with Sri Lanka at home, the PCB added.

Squad Changes and Returns

Agha was removed as Pakistan's T20 captain and left out of this month's T20 series against Sri Lanka but the 32-year-old impressed in the One-Day Internationals, scoring a century against Sri Lanka last Sunday. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who was also among the players released during the England tour, has been named in the 14-man squad as well, with the first Test set to begin on November 9 at Rawalpindi.

Retained Players and Leadership

Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, wicketkeepers Mohammad Ghazi Ghori and Saad Baig, along with Razaullah and Saud Shakeel have retained their place in the Test squad. Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 series loss in England. Shan Masood, who scored a fighting 95 against England in the third Test last month, has been dropped. Abdullah Shafique, who starred in Pakistan's win in the West Indies, with an unbeaten 160 in the first innings of the Port of Spain Test but subsequently struggled in England (84 runs in six innings) was also given the axe.

Full Pakistan Squad

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel.