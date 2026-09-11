Dressing room leaks: Pakistan's Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq to miss domestic tournament

Senior Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are set to miss the upcoming domestic first-class tournament amidst an ongoing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks, raising questions about player conduct and team integrity.

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan managed just 61 runs across the four innings he played in the ongoing Test series against England. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq will miss Pakistan's premier domestic first-class tournament.

The official reason for their absence is failure to pass mandatory fitness tests for their departmental teams.

However, sources reveal both players are under investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for alleged dressing-room leaks.

The PCB has confirmed the NCCIA inquiry, which follows their return from the England tour.

Senior Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq will miss the premier domestic first-class tournament starting Saturday, as both players remain under investigation.

The official reason being given by the cricket board is that both players have not fulfilled the mandatory requirement of having passed fitness tests for their departmental teams.

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Investigation Into Dressing-Room Leaks

But a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday that since the two players were facing an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for alleged dressing-room leaks, they are not being cleared for domestic matches.

The Presidents Cup domestic event is starting from Saturday and apparently Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq did not undergo fitness tests for their departmental teams.

The PCB has made it mandatory for teams to conduct fitness tests and submit reports in order to play first-class cricket.

According to sources, neither cricketer's department possesses a fitness report, and due to skipping the fitness tests and the absence of these reports, both cricketers will not participate in domestic matches.

Both senior players were supposed to lead their teams in the premier tournament.

Rizwan and Imam along with five other players were sent back home from the ongoing England tour after two Test losses and the PCB has now confirmed the NCCIA is investigating them for dressing room-leaks.

Both also appeared before the NCCIA on Thursday, September 10, 2026.