Muhammad Rizwan gets Pakistan board's nod to resume domestic cricket amid inquiry

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has been granted permission by the PCB to return to domestic cricket, offering a significant reprieve amidst an ongoing inquiry into serious allegations of online betting and information leaks.

IMAGE: Muhammad Rizwan has not played competitive cricket since the second Test at Lord's in August 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has received a reprieve from the PCB, allowing him to play domestic cricket.

Rizwan was previously barred from playing due to an ongoing inquiry into alleged online betting and leaking dressing-room information.

He is set to lead the SNGPL team in the Presidents Cup first-class tournament from October 19.

Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq's phones were seized during the second Test at Lord's and are with the NCCA for forensic examination.

A reliable source indicated on Sunday that the inquiry situation has largely cooled down after Rizwan's last NCCA session on October 10.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan has received his first reprieve in the ongoing inquiry into allegations of online betting, gambling and the leaking of dressing-room information, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowing him to resume playing domestic cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Hafeez, who is now the director and head coach of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), confirmed that he had received an email from the PCB's domestic department permitting Rizwan to play in the ongoing Presidents Cup first-class tournament from October 19.

The fifth round of the tournament began on Monday, with Rizwan set to lead the SNGPL team, Hafeez said.

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Inquiry Details Emerge

Rizwan and his Pakistan teammate Imam-ul-Haq were barred from playing domestic cricket after being called back from England following the second Test in August and asked to face an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Cell (NCCA) over alleged leaks of dressing-room information and issues related to online betting and gambling.

Rizwan has appeared before the NCCA twice for questioning, but the precise nature of the complaints being investigated by the government agency remains unclear.

The phones of Rizwan and Imam were also seized by security personnel accompanying the Pakistan team during the second Test at Lord's and are currently with the NCCA for forensic examination.

Inquiry Status and Rizwan's Return

While Imam has largely stayed out of the public eye, Rizwan has remained in the headlines over his response to the inquiry.

However, a reliable source said on Sunday that the situation had largely cooled down following the Pakistan player's last session with the NCCA on October 10 in Lahore.

The source added that the inquiry could be wrapped up soon.

Rizwan, a veteran of 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20 Internationals, last played for Pakistan in the second Test against England at Lord's in August 2026.