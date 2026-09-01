Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down From Pakistan Selection Committee Amidst Major Squad Changes

Amidst significant changes to the Pakistan Test squad and coaching staff following a series defeat to England, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from his role on the national selection committee and as a batting consultant.

IMAGE: Misbah-ul-Haq has also decided to step down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from Pakistan's national selection committee and as a batting consultant.

His resignation follows major squad and coaching staff changes by the PCB after a 2-0 Test series loss to England.

Seven players were released, and the head coach and bowling coach were removed from their roles.

The PCB picked five uncapped players and new coaching staff for the third Test against England.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to make major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing tour of England.

The PCB is yet to accept Misbah's resignation. He has also decided to step down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, reported Cricinfo.

Major Changes In Pakistan Test Squad

The development comes a day after Pakistan made wholesale changes following their 194-run defeat to England at Lord's, which left them 2-0 down in the three-match Test series.

The PCB released seven players from the Test squad ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston, beginning September 9. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also removed from their roles as head coach and bowling coach, respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among the players released from the squad.

Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff ahead of the third Test.

Misbah's History With PCB

Misbah, who retired as Pakistan's most successful Test captain in 2017, has held several positions within the PCB over the years. He was appointed head coach and chief selector in 2019, before stepping down as chief selector in October 2020 to focus on his coaching responsibilities. He later resigned as head coach in 2021.

In 2023, Misbah returned to the PCB as an advisor under then ad hoc management committee chief Zaka Ashraf.

He was subsequently appointed as one of five mentors for the men's Champions Cup in 2024 and also worked with women's domestic teams. Last month, he coached the Pakistan Gold side to victory in the 50-over National Champions Cup in Multan under captain Shaheen Afridi.

Misbah was appointed to the four-member national selection committee in March this year alongside Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq.

He was also working with the PCB under a contract that required him to serve as a batting consultant for 180 days a year.

Pakistan's Test Performance And Squad

The defeat at Lord's was Pakistan's 15th in the last 20 Tests. They currently sit at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. The third Test will begin at Edgbaston on September 9, with Pakistan aiming to end the series on a positive note and avoid a 3-0 clean sweep.

Pakistan squad for Birmingham Test against England: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Ubaid Shah.