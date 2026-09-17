Dressing room leaks: PCB awaits cyber crime report on Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to decide on disciplinary action against star players Muhammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq following the Lahore High Court's dismissal of Rizwan's petition challenging a cyber crime investigation.

IMAGE: The investigation against Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq focuses on the alleged leaks from the dressing room during the recent England Test series. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lahore High Court dismissed Muhammad Rizwan's petition against NCCIA notices.

Rizwan's lawyer questioned NCCIA's jurisdiction and the seizure of his mobile phone.

The NCCIA is conducting a forensic examination of mobile phones from Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

The PCB's decision on disciplinary action against the players hinges on the NCCIA's findings.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was not involved in this specific matter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will decide on whether to initiate any disciplinary action against senior players Muhammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq after the Lahore High Court dismissed the wicket-keeper batter's petition challenging notices issued to him by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

During Thursday's hearing, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum dismissed Rizwan's petition after hearing arguments from both sides.

Court Dismisses Rizwan's Petition

Advocate Qazi Umair Ali, appearing for Rizwan, told the court that notices had been issued to his client.

"You should go and respond to the notice. On which date was the notice issued to you?" Chief Justice Neelum remarked.

The petitioner's lawyer replied that after the Lord's Test, the petitioner was called to the hotel lobby, interrogated without a notice, and his mobile phone was confiscated.

He further stated that the petitioner handed over the mobile phone on the assurance that it would be returned after three hours; however, the phone has not been returned to the petitioner to date, which demonstrates bad faith.

Rizwan's lawyer argued that the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is the appropriate forum to protect cricketers from corruption, and the matter against the petitioner was not referred to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

Rizwan's lawyer in his petition challenged the NCCIA summons while questioning the jurisdiction of the NCCIA and the nature of the investigation.

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PCB Awaits Forensic Report

A reliable source aware of the developments said the NCCIA was currently carrying out a forensic examination of the mobile phones taken from Rizwan and Imam and would submit its findings to the PCB by next week.

"How the PCB decides to move against the two players will now depend on what findings the NCCIA submits to the PCB. If nothing out of the ordinary is found in the forensics examination they will probably get reprieves," the source said.