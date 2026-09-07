Pakistan Cricket Board probes 'discipline and conduct' after England Test losses

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a significant internal disciplinary inquiry into alleged 'discipline and conduct' issues among players during their ongoing England tour, following media speculation and the recall of seven key players after consecutive Test defeats.

IMAGE: Last week, the PCB sent home 7 players from the England touring squad after their losses in the first two Tests in at Headingley and Lord's. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry into media reports concerning player discipline and conduct during the ongoing England tour.

Seven players, including seniors Muhammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq, and Salman Ali Agha, were recalled to Pakistan after the team suffered successive losses in the first two Tests.

Former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf suggested 'some problem in the Pakistan dressing room' necessitated the PCB's action to 'fix the team'.

The PCB has urged against speculative reports, particularly those from 'hostile external sources', and stated it will not comment further on the issue.

Media reports indicate players' mobile phones were examined by security officers after the second Test defeat at Lord's.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said it has initiated an internal inquiry amid spiralling media speculation of disciplinary violations during the ongoing tour of England from where seven players were called back after massive losses in the first two Tests.

In a statement that did not specify any violation or the individuals involved, PCB's media head Aamir Mir announced that the Board has initiated the inquiry owing to the media reports.

PCB's Official Statement

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally," he said.

"The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedure. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring all concerned individuals are given due consideration," he added.

PCB had recalled seven players, including seniors Muhammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq and Salman Ali Agha, after Pakistan's successive losses. The third and final Test of the series begins September 9.

Speculation and Expert Opinion

There has been a lot of speculation in the media that some players were facing an inquiry for unspecified indiscipline on the tour.

Pakistan's former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf also said on a TV show that there was "definitely some problem in the Pakistan dressing room" which is why the PCB had decided to take action.

"I give credit to the board for showing courage in taking this step. These players needed to be brought back because it was necessary to fix the team," he said.

Call for Caution on Reports

The PCB official stated that, at this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims, "particularly those originating from hostile external sources", should not be regarded as credible. He said the PCB will not comment any further on the issue.

It has been widely reported in the Pakistan media that mobile phones of players were examined by security officers and data was downloaded from the gadgets after they returned to their hotel following the second Test defeat at Lord's.