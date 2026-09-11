Crisis deepens in Pakistan cricket as Rizwan, Imam face inquiry over dressing-room leaks

The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an unprecedented cyber crime inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks involving senior players Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, following disciplinary issues during their England Test tour.

IMAGE: The investigation against Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq focuses on the alleged leaks from the dressing room during the ongoing England Test series. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan's NCCIA is investigating alleged dressing-room leaks involving senior cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

The inquiry was initiated following a complaint from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amidst disciplinary issues during an England Test tour.

The phones of Rizwan and Imam have been handed over to the NCCIA, and they have agreed to forensic examination.

This marks the first instance of the PCB filing a cyber complaint against national team players.

Senior players Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were grilled for nearly four hours as Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) began an inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks following a complaint from the country's cricket board.

A new angle has now emerged in the ongoing probe, with the NCCIA conducting forensic and technical analysis of the mobile phones of the two players, with a focus on their financial accounts and suspicious transactions, according to Geo News TV reports.

The channel reported that the financial dealings of Rizwan and Imam before and after the ongoing Test series against England are being examined, with details of their bank accounts under scrutiny.

Bank Accounts Under Scrutiny

Payments allegedly made by any company, individual or organisation are also being scrutinised as part of the investigation, while some transactions made through their accounts during the relevant period are being reviewed.

The stunning turn of events comes amid Pakistan's disastrous performance on an ongoing Test tour of England from where seven players, including Rizwan and Imam, and two members of the support staff were sent back because of disciplinary issues.

Following the unprecedented move, the Pakistan team's security manager has already handed over the phones of the two senior players to the NCCIA.

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Pakistan Cricket Board Initiates Cyber Inquiry

Mohsin Naqvi, who heads the PCB, is also the country's interior minister and the NCCIA functions under his ministry.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed that the NCCIA was holding an inquiry into the alleged dressing-room leaks but said no further comment would be made on the matter as it is an ongoing process.

This is the first time that the board has filed a complaint to a cyber agency against national team players.

Both Rizwan and Imam have requested for more time to submit their written replies to the NCCIA queries.

The PCB has already announced it had "initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally".

Players Questioned for Several Hours

The players, who appeared at the NCCIA's Johar Town office in Lahore on Thursday, September 10, 2026, and were questioned for a long period, have asked the agency for more time to submit their written replies to all queries posed to them during the questioning.

Sources said during the meeting, both players were quizzed about alleged leaks from the dressing room, as well as their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches in England.

The NCCIA has not officially confirmed any allegations against either player.

"The inquiry will focus on alleged leaks from the dressing room during the England series," a source said.

The NCCIA acted after receiving a complaint from the PCB.