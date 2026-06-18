PCB announces significant pay hike for centrally contracted players

The Pakistan Cricket Board is revolutionising player remuneration with significant increases in match fees and monthly retainers, alongside new format-based central contracts for the 2026-27 cycle.

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan has been the most consistent Test batter for Pakistan in recent times. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan Cricket Board to significantly increase match fees and monthly retainers for centrally contracted players.

Red-ball Track A players to receive approximately 1.5 million PKR match fees and 4 million PKR monthly retainers.

New format-based central contracts introduced for the first time, categorising players by Test, ODI/T20, and T20/Franchise play.

Substantial financial bonuses for winning ICC (500 percent match fee bonus) and Asia Cup (300 percent match fee bonus) events.

PCB may not release names and categories of contracted players, a departure from previous practice.

Centrally contracted Pakistan players in the red-ball Track A category are set to see an increase in their match fees and will also be given a boost in their monthly salaries for the 2026-27 cycle.

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said a committee that includes white-ball and red-ball head coaches, Mike Hesson and Sarfaraz Ahmed respectively, had finalised drafts for the new contracts. He said that the PCB had laid emphasis on more financial rewards for those players who will be in the Track A category playing Test cricket.

Enhanced Financial Rewards For Top Cricketers

"Their match fees is expected to be around 1.5 million PKR (approximately $5,390) while their monthly retainer will be in range of 4 million rupees (approximately $14,374) before taxes. Previously in the last contracts players were given a Test match fees of around 800,000 PKR," said the source.

Interestingly there are indications that the PCB might not release the names and categories of players who are given central contracts which would be a first in Pakistan cricket and has already led to criticism of the board.

The source said the players who get contracts in A and B categories, meaning those are selected to play Test and white ball formats will be paid the most as apart from their match fees they will get monthly retainers of around 4.8 to 5 million PKR.

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New Format-Based Contracts And Performance Bonuses

The source said the board has also added new financial bonuses for winning ICC and Asia Cup events with players guaranteed a 500 percent bonus of their match fees if they win an ICC event and 300 percent for a Asian level event.

Interestingly the players who are given contracts only in Track C category, reserved for those who will only play T20 and franchise based leagues, will get a monthly retainer of around 1.2 to 1.5 million PKR.

This is the first time the PCB has announced introduction of format based central contracts.

Players who are given contracts only in the Track B category (ODIS and T20s) will get up to 1.8 million monthly retainers.

The board has yet not said how many players will be getting these contracts.