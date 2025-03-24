HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PCB blames ICC for Champions Trophy final fracas

PCB blames ICC for Champions Trophy final fracas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 00:27 IST

x

IMAGE: BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to India players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners. Photograph: ICC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed has blamed the ICC for the mismanagement at the final presentation ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

No Pakistan representative was called on the podium for the final ceremony in Dubai during final presentation ceremony despite PCB CEO Ahmed being present at the ground.

Sumair said at a function in Lahore that it was the result of mismanagement on part of the ICC.

“It was a result of mismanagement on part of the ICC and everyone knows who's involved in it. We did not take the matter in a positive way," he said.

Sumair

said he went to Dubai for the final on the directions of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

He confirmed that the ICC had not responded to the PCB's demand for an explanation for the mismanagement.

"We had asked for an explanation from the ICC but the response received wasn't satisfactory so we've sent another letter seeking explanation," he said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were present on stage with the BCCI president Roger Binny and ICC chairman Jay Shah but the host representation was absent.

Sumair also confirmed during his address that one of the roofs of the upgraded Gaddafi stadium had leaked during the Champions Trophy.

 

He blamed the contractor for the leaking roof of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium after it rained heavily during the match between Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore.

"We have claimed damages and the fault has been removed by the same contractor," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Noor, Ravindra, Gaikwad power CSK to victory
IPL PIX: Noor, Ravindra, Gaikwad power CSK to victory
Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List
Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List
PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden
PIX: King Kohli Lords It Over The Knights At Eden
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
Hazlewood repays RCB's faith with solid display
Hazlewood repays RCB's faith with solid display

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Had Fruit Today? 8 Recipes For Fruity Delights

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Keep Your Lungs Safe

webstory image 3

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

VIDEOS

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in Udhampur3:03

J-K: Apiculture farming receives spectacular boom in...

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival2:39

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD