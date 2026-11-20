Pakistan secured a dominant eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Rawalpindi, clinching the series 1-0 with strong performances from their pace attack and a quick chase on day four.

IMAGE: Pakistan celebrate their comprehensive Test victory over Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The win completed a 1-0 series triumph for Pakistan after the opening Test was drawn.

Pakistan's pace trio of Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, and Rezaullah dismantled Sri Lanka for just 98 in their first innings.

Aamer Jamal contributed significantly with both ball and bat, hitting a quickfire 34 not out to seal the win.

Sri Lanka showed improvement in their second innings with half-centuries from Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, and Milan Rathnayaka.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second Test in Rawalpindi to complete a 1-0 series victory on Friday.

Held to a draw in the opening Test at the same venue, the hosts chased down the 90-run target in the morning session on day four of the contest at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan's Dominant Bowling Performance

The home side had seized control of the match after routing Sri Lanka for a paltry 98 in the first innings.

Their pace trio of Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Abbas and Rezaullah claimed three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka folded inside 36 overs after being put in to bat.

Pakistan made 325 in reply despite Sri Lanka paceman Lahiru Kumara's five-wicket haul to put themselves on course for victory.

Sri Lanka's Second Innings Fightback

Sri Lanka made 316 in their improved second-innings display, riding half-centuries by captain Kusal Mendis (53), Sonal Dinusha (54) and Milan Rathnayaka (66 not out), but Pakistan were firmly in control.

Pakistan's Swift Chase To Victory

Chasing a meagre target, Pakistan lost Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha in quick succession but their victory was never in doubt.

Opener Azan Awais remained not out on 32 and Jamal justified his promotion to number four with a whirlwind 34 not out off 22 balls — hitting the winning boundary to secure their comprehensive win.