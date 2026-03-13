HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan captain Salman Agha furious after controversial run out vs Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Salman Agha furious after controversial run out vs Bangladesh

March 13, 2026 19:49 IST

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Salman Agha is run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second ODI in Dhaka. Photograph: Screengrab via Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Key Points

  • Pakistan captain Salman Agha was run out in bizarre fashion by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
  • Agha was run out as he tried to lift the ball and hand it over to the bowler following a straight drive from the batter Mohammad Rizwan.
  • Agha walked off the ground in anger and threw away his helmet and gloves.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha stormed off the pitch after a highly-controversial run out in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Agha was run out in bizarre fashion by Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 39th over of the Pakistan innings.

Mohammad Rizwan had hit the ball straight back as the bowler Miraz in his bid to stop the ball to his right collided with Agha, who was backing up at the non-striker's end.

After the two players got into a tangle, Agha, who was standing out of his crease, tried to lift the ball up and hand it over to Miraz. But the Bangladesh skipper quickly pounced on the ball and fired an underarm throw at the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Agha was left in disbelief as Bangladesh's players appealed for the run out, which was referred to TV umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who ruled it out.

Having stroked a fluent 64 from 62 balls, Agha walked off the ground in anger and threw away his helmet and gloves before crossing the boundary line.

 
