Women's Asia Cup T20: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana fined for Shafali send-off

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and incurred a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct, following an aggressive gesture towards India batter Shafali Verma.

IMAGE: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana was fined for her fiery send-off after dismissing India opener Shafali Verma during the Women's Asia Cup T20 match in Dubai. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The breach occurred during a Women’s Asia Cup match against India after she gestured towards opener Shafali Verma upon her dismissal.

Fatima received one demerit point, taking her total to two within a 24-month period, following a previous offence in August 2025.

She admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, negating the need for a formal hearing.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup against India in Dubai on Saturday.

'Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,' ICC said in a media release.

Disciplinary Record And Previous Offences

'In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two.

Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025,' the ICC added.

The latest incident occurred in the second over of India’s innings, when Fatima, after dismissing opener Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

Sanction And Admittance of Offence

Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.