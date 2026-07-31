Shan Masood ruled out of second Test vs West Indies due to fractured finger

Pakistan's prolific batter Shan Masood has been sidelined from the crucial second Test against West Indies after fracturing his finger, an unfortunate setback despite his impressive first-innings century.

IMAGE: Shan Masood. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan batter Shan Masood will miss the second Test against West Indies due to a fractured index finger.

Masood sustained the injury after being hit by a Jayden Seales delivery during his first-innings century in the opening match.

His participation in the upcoming Test series against England, starting August 19, will depend on his recovery.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 90 runs, with Masood's injury impacting his batting position.

Pakistan batter Shan Masood will miss the second and final test against West Indies after fracturing his finger in the opening match in Tarouba, the team said on Thursday.

Injury Details and Recovery

The top order batter smashed a first-innings hundred at the Brian Lara Stadium but also fractured the index finger of his left hand after being hit by a Jayden Seales delivery, which forced him to drop down to number eight as Pakistan went on to lose by 90 runs.

"Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan team medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement. "His availability for the first test against England starting August 19 at Leeds will depend on his recovery and clinical progress."

Upcoming Series Impact

Pakistan will play a three-test series in England followed by five one-day internationals.