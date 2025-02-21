HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan arrive in Dubai for India tie without star batter

Pakistan arrive in Dubai for India tie without star batter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 00:44 IST

x

The Pakistan cricket team arrived here on Thursday for the marquee Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals India scheduled for February 23, hoping to get their campaign back on track after the 60-run loss to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

IMAGE: The Pakistan team reached Dubai from Karachi via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft. Photograph and video: PCB/X

The team had left for Dubai without senior batter Fakhar Zaman, who got hurt during the opening match against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, and he was later ruled out owing to a recurring knee injury and replaced in the squad by Imam-ul-Haq.

The Pakistan team reached Dubai from Karachi via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft.

 

The squad was accompanied by six Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will oversee the arrangements for the high-profile clash between the tournament hosts and fierce rivals India, who will be playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreement.

Earlier in the day, the PCB swapped Zaman with Imam after getting the approval from the International Cricket Council's Event Technical Committee.

The 34-year-old, who has played 86 ODIs and averages a little over 46, had suffered a muscle strain while fielding in the New Zealand innings and remained away from the field for most part of the innings.

The injury happened while he was chasing a ball to the boundary in the first over of the contest. Zaman's ouster is a blow to the side as he has been in reasonably good form.

He wasn't able to open the batting in the second innings on Wednesday, forcing Saud Shakeel to take stance as a stop-gap opener.

Zaman batted at No.4, scored 24 off 41, but seemed visibly struggling during his knock during the match which Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

Zaman had made a comeback to the Pakistan side for the Champions Trophy after last playing in the 2023 World Cup in India. The opener has a long history of knee problems.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Blow for Pakistan! Zaman out of India match
Champions Trophy: No warm-up games for India
Champions Trophy: No warm-up games for India
'Kohli and Rohit are white-ball legends'
'Kohli and Rohit are white-ball legends'
Inspired by Tendulkar: Babar's new role revealed
Inspired by Tendulkar: Babar's new role revealed
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?
Champions Trophy: What's in store for India in Dubai?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

webstory image 2

11 Amazingly Tempting Bhindi Recipes

webstory image 3

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 30,000

VIDEOS

Chasing the Ice: Moscow Students Embark on Polar Expedition of a Lifetime3:43

Chasing the Ice: Moscow Students Embark on Polar...

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister0:39

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress0:37

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD