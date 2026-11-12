7 wickets on debut! Saqib sparks Sri Lanka collapse

Pakistan's Saqib Khan made a dream Test debut, claiming a sensational seven-wicket haul against Sri Lanka on Thursday, dramatically shifting the momentum of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Saqib Khan celebrates his seven-wicket haul on Test debut against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan pacer Saqib Khan claimed seven wickets on his Test debut on Thursday, sparking a Sri Lankan collapse.

Saqib's 7 for 130 helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 446, giving them a slender 12-run first-innings lead.

He dismissed centurions Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis during a devastating spell.

Saqib is only the fourth Pakistan bowler to achieve a seven-wicket haul on Test debut.

The first Test is finely poised heading into the final day, with Pakistan holding a 45-run lead.

Pakistan pacer Saqib Khan made a dream Test debut, claiming seven wickets to spark a stunning Sri Lankan collapse on the fourth day of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Saqib Khan's Sensational Debut Performance

Saqib returned impressive figures of 7 for 130 as Sri Lanka, who had resumed the day on a commanding 404 for 4, were bowled out for 446, managing a slender 12-run first-innings lead.

The 31-year-old made full use of the overcast conditions, ripping through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with his swing bowling. He struck five times in a devastating eight-over spell to remove centurions Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (119), along with Sonal Dinusha.

He returned later to claim two more wickets, including Asitha Fernando, as Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for just 42 runs.

Saqib became only the fourth Pakistan bowler to claim a seven-wicket haul on Test debut, joining Mohammad Nazir, Mohammad Zahid and Abrar Ahmed.

The Test is finely poised heading into the final day, with Pakistan holding a slender 45-run lead after reaching 57 for 1 in their second innings.

With four sessions lost to rain and bad light, both teams will be eyeing a result, but Pakistan will need to build a substantial lead quickly to put Sri Lanka under pressure.