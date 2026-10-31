Pakistan PM Trolled For Celebrating Hong Kong Sixes 'Victory' Over India

'I had to Google 'Hong Kong Sixes' just to see what it was, and it turns out to be basically organised gully cricket.'

Photograph: Cricket Hong Kong, China/X

Key Points Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the national cricket team for a four-wicket win against India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Social media users trolled Sharif, pointing out that the Hong Kong Sixes is an entertainment event, not an official international match.

Fans mocked Sharif's enthusiasm, comparing the tournament to 'organised gully cricket' and suggesting he declared a holiday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled on social media after he congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for their four wicket win over India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Fans were amused that Sharif treated the victory in a six-a-side match -- an annual cricket entertainment event in Hong Kong rather than an official international cricket game -- as a major achievement by the Pakistan team.

Social Media Backlash

'Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket,' Sharif tweeted.

'I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players.'

Krunal Pandya-led India suffered a four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening match.

Fans were quick to mock Sharif.

'The sheer enthusiasm here is hilarious. I actually had to Google 'Hong Kong Sixes' just to see what it was, and it turns out to be basically organised gully cricket. Congratulations on the 'monumental' win. Declare a one-week holiday now!' said Varun Kumar Rana on X.

'As a Hong Konger, I thank the PM of Pakistan. Until he posted about a day-one win like it was the World Cup final, most of the world had no idea a tournament called the Hong Kong Sixes even existed,' tweeted Prakash Dadlani. 'His clown post put us on the map.'