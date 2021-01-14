Paine has a message for spectators at Gabba

Source:

January 14, 2021 17:16 IST

IMAGE: Justin Langer, coach of Australia, and Tim Paine look on during an Australian nets session. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australian skipper Tim Paine admitted that life inside a bio-bubble could be challenging for the Indian team in an alien land without family but his own players, including Steve Smith, have also endured similar difficulties since the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

The Indian and Australian teams are once again in a hard quarantine after new cases of UK mutant strain were found in the Queensland capital. The organisers have provided only basic facilities to the players.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that one doesn't need 'housekeeping services' to keep the motivation going before an important Test match.

Paine's teammate Mitchell Starc's wife and Southern Stars international Alyssa Healy had mocked the Indian team for the alleged complaints about Brisbane quarantine.

"I haven't seen those comments and frankly speaking never read any comments from the Indian players. It's been challenging for everyone and more so for them, to be in a different country and more away from their families," Paine said.

"I know the difficulties they must be going through and I know Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are in the same shoes as them. It is difficult but haven't heard anything directly from Indian players," the home team captain said.

In light of the Sydney racism row, Australia captain Tim Paine has urged the spectators to ‘leave the abuse at the gate’ when they enter the Gabba for the 4th Test in Brisbane.

"In terms of crowd behaviour - we don't condone the abuse of anyone; let alone from the racial standpoint. So we want people to come along to the Gabba, enjoy the game of cricket, support Australia, support India. Support the umpires if you like. But my suggestion is you leave the abuse at the gate and just respect the players, respect the game and have a good time,” Paine said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.