Padma Shri honour leaves Harmanpreet Kaur emotional

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur was honoured in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cricket. Photograph: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan for her contribution to Indian cricket.

She dedicated the honour to her family, coaches, teammates and fans, crediting their support throughout her journey.

In her Instagram note, she called it a “very big moment” and said wearing the India jersey remains her greatest pride.

Padma Shri Moment Leaves Harmanpreet Overwhelmed

Harmanpreet Kaur shared an emotional note after receiving the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, calling it a ‘very big moment’ in her life.

She was honoured in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cricket, especially after leading the Women in Blue to a historic World Cup triumph at home last November.

Dressed in a cream ethnic outfit, Harmanpreet described the honour as a deeply emotional and proud moment in her life, saying it was a dream come true.

She dedicated the award to her family, coaches, teammates, and fans, crediting their constant support and belief throughout her journey.

She wrote on Instagram, ‘Today, my heart is filled with gratitude and pride as I receive the prestigious Padma Shri honour. This recognition is not just mine -- it belongs to my parents, family, coaches, teammates, friends and every single person who supported and believed in me throughout this journey. From a young girl with dreams in her eyes to representing India on the biggest stages, every moment has been possible because of your love, sacrifices and encouragement.'

'I would like to sincerely thank the Hon’ble @presidentofindia, Government of India, Sports Authority of India, BCCI and everyone associated with Indian cricket for this incredible honour and for continuously supporting women’s cricket. A heartfelt thank you to the media, journalists and all those who acknowledged my achievements and shared my journey with the world. Your appreciation and support have always motivated me to do better. And finally, thank you to every fan who stood by me through every high and low. Your love means everything to me. Wearing the India jersey will always remain the greatest honour of my life, and I will continue giving my best for the country every single day. Grateful beyond words.’