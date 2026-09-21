Padikkal, Sudharsan in focus as India A gear up for Australia A Challenge

As India A face Australia A in a crucial four-day match, attention centers on left-handers Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan competing for top-order positions ahead of major Test series.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal was in fine form in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, tallying 328 runs in three innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India A face Australia A in a four-day match beginning on Tuesday in Puducherry.

Southpaws Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan compete for the pivotal Test number three batting position.

Australia A coach Tim Paine emphasises acclimatising to Indian heat, spin conditions, and bowling lengths.

The series precedes India's Test assignments in New Zealand later this year and a home series against Australia early next year.

India A take on Australia A in the opening four-day match at the CAP-Siechem Stadium in Puducherry, starting on Tuesday.

The series serves as crucial preparation ahead of upcoming Test assignments against New Zealand and Australia.

Battle for the Number Three Spot

Left-handers Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan lead the batting focus.

Padikkal captained the side and secured the Test number three spot, previously held by Sudharsan, after scoring centuries in both matches during the recent Sri Lanka tour.

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This marks the second time in twelve months that Australia A has toured India to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Coached by former captain Tim Paine, the visiting squad features seasoned players like Peter Handscomb alongside pace bowlers Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson, who aim to adapt to sub-continental conditions.

"Pete (Handscomb) is one of the best players of spin in Australia. It is a great thing for him, it shows even at his age he is in contention. Acclimatising to these conditions will be good for him if and when he does come back," Paine said.

"Doggett and Richardson, just being exposed to red ball cricket in India, the conditions and the heat, and being able to bowl in it. There are a lot of different things, like the lengths that you have to bowl, so for them to be being able to come here and experience it," he added.

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Squads:

India A: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Sai Sudharsan (Vice-Captain), Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Nachiket Bhute, Tripurana Vijay.

Australia A: Brendan Doggett, Jack Edwards, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.