Padikkal, Siraj set for Duleep Trophy final as India's Afghanistan series nears

Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have joined South Zone for the Duleep Trophy final, while Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan could feature before India’s Afghanistan series.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal was in red-hot form in the recent away Test series against Sri Lanka, aggregating 328 runs in three innings to claim the Player-of-the-Series award. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been added to South Zone’s squad for the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone in Chennai.

Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan are expected to play despite their upcoming India T20I commitments against Afghanistan.

Padikkal arrives in strong form after scoring 328 runs, including two centuries, on India’s recent Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been added to the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against East Zone beginning in Chennai on Sunday, according to Cricinfo.

South Zone captain Tilak Varma and East Zone pair Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan are also expected to play, unless the Indian team management makes a late request to rest them.

India-Bound Players Set for Final

Varma, Sooryavanshi and Kishan are part of India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning three days after the scheduled end of the Duleep Trophy final on September 10.

Padikkal and Siraj have been brought in as part of the team management’s plan to keep Test players match-ready. It is not yet clear which two players they will replace.

Varma had earlier said he wanted to play the final after scoring an unbeaten 116 and 51 in South Zone’s semi-final win over North Zone. He pointed to the gap before the Afghanistan series as enough time to rest and train.

"I would love to play the final. This match has just finished, but I think the Afghanistan game is on the 13th. I am ready to play the final. After that we have two days of break in between, and if I report on the 11th also I can practise for a day and from there I can go and play the match," Varma had said after the match, as quoted by Cricinfo.

• Gillespie on Pakistan crisis: 'They are playing with fear'

Padikkal in Red-Hot Form

Padikkal enters the final after a standout Test tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored 328 runs in three innings, including two centuries while batting at No. 3.

His performances earned him the Player-of-the-Series award.