Padikkal misses double ton vs New Zealand A

Devdutt Padikkal's sensational knock of 199, just shy of a double century, propelled India A to a dominant position against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal scored a superb 199 against New Zealand A. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a magnificent 199 runs off 248 balls, including 24 fours and three sixes, before being controversially dismissed caught behind.

Padikkal's innings anchored India A's second innings, putting them in a strong position against New Zealand A.

He shared a crucial 142-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Yash Rathod, who contributed 66 runs.

India A reached 378 for six after 92 overs, extending their lead to 174 runs by the end of the third day.

The left-handed batter continued his excellent form, accelerating after bringing up his century with a six.

Devdutt Padikkal fell agonisingly short of a double century, dismissed for 199 in India A's second innings against New Zealand A on the third day of the second unofficial Test in Lincoln on Monday.

The left-handed batter was given out caught behind down the leg side off Zak Gibson in the 89th over, leaving him visibly surprised and just one run short of the landmark.

Padikkal's Controversial Dismissal

Padikkal attempted to clip a harmless delivery down the leg side but appeared to miss it, with the ball seemingly brushing his pads before settling into wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay's gloves.

Despite Padikkal's disbelief and an appeal that did not appear particularly convincing, the umpire raised his finger.

Padikkal walked back after a magnificent knock of 199 off 248 balls, hitting 24 fours and three sixes. He had anchored India's innings and put the visitors in a strong position with a series of fluent strokes.

Key Partnerships and Acceleration

He found an able partner in Yash Rathod, with the pair adding 142 runs for the fifth wicket at nearly a run a ball. Rathod contributed 66 off 72 deliveries, including eight fours, before falling to Dean Foxcroft shortly after tea.

Padikkal and Rathod had taken full advantage of New Zealand A's decision to turn to spin, scoring freely after the hosts had initially troubled the Indian batters with short-pitched bowling.

Earlier, Padikkal had shared a double-century partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 90s.

India A's Strong Position

Padikkal continued his excellent form after lunch, bringing up his century with a six and accelerating as the innings progressed.

India A reached 378 for six after 92 overs, extending their lead to 174 runs, with Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj at the crease.