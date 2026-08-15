Padikkal Joins Kohli in Historic Independence Day Ton

Devdutt Padikkal etched his name in history by scoring his maiden Test century on Independence Day against Sri Lanka, becoming only the second Indian to achieve an international ton on this significant date, following Virat Kohli's ODI feat.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his maiden Test century against Sri Lanka on Independence Day. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden Test century (107* off 147 balls) against Sri Lanka in Galle, marking his third Test match.

Padikkal is the first Indian Test centurion on Independence Day, joining Virat Kohli, who scored an ODI century on the same day.

This century is India's first at number three since Shubman Gill's ton in September 2024, addressing a previous batting struggle in that position.

Padikkal's recent first-class form has been exceptional, with 702 runs in 10 innings at an average of 87.75, including three centuries.

India was 239/2 at the rain break, with Padikkal unbeaten, after electing to bat first against Sri Lanka.

Playing an extremely crucial match in the context of his career, at Galle against Sri Lanka, with the regular number three Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to injury, Padikkal took his first steps towards making himself a name worthy of being put in the number three slot with his maiden Test century in only his third Test match.

During his knock, Padikkal scored 107* in 147 balls, with nine fours and a six before rain curtailed the action, with a strike rate of over 72.

Padikkal Joins Elite Independence Day Centurions

Virat, the first-ever Indian to get to a century on Independence Day, scored 114* in 99 balls against the West Indies in an ODI, in a match that crossed into August 15 after being extended due to rain.

Notably, Virat is the only Indian cricketer to have the distinction of an international ton on both Independence Day and on Republic Day (116 against Australia in 2012, his first-ever Test century).

Also, this century by Padikkal is India's first ton at number three since skipper Shubman Gill's century against Bangladesh in Chennai back in September 2024.

In 19 Tests since that match and the ongoing Test, India tried seven different batters at number three, and collectively they averaged just 27.28, with just five fifty-plus scores in 35 innings.

Devdutt Padikkal's Stellar Form

Padikkal's last seven first-class outings have been sensational as DDP has scored 702 runs in 10 innings at an average of 87.75, with three centuries and two fifties to his name.

His recent scores include: -9 & 120* vs Punjab, Mohali -17 & 39 vs Mumbai, BKC Mumbai (Ranji quarterfinal) -232 & absent hurt vs Uttarakhand, Lucknow (Ranji semifinal) -11 vs J&K, Hubli, Ranji Trophy final -12 & 67 vs SL-A, Galle -94 & DNB (Did not Bat) vs SL-A, Galle -101* vs SL, Galle (He also got 142* off 164 in the practice game vs SLCXI at Colombo NCCC, an unofficial match)