'Padikkal Is Your No. 3 For NZ Tour'

'It's a no-brainer that in the next Test in New Zealand, your first choice has to be Devdutt.'

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal scored two centuries in three innings in the Test series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points ''Devdutt Padikkal appeared very different from what he was a year, year-and-a-half before.'

'He has worked really hard on his game. His footwork has improved. His basic structure has changed a lot, and that is a huge positive.'

'At this point in time, Devdutt has to be your number three.'

Devdutt Padikkal received a vote of confidence from former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta to make the Test squad for India's coming tour of New Zealand.

Padikkal scored two centuries in the Test series against Sri Lanka, making him a clear favourite for India's No. 3 position.

Padikkal's Stellar Form in Sri Lanka

The left-hander scored 167 in the first Test in Galle, where he was named Player of the Match in India's 165-run victory. He then scored his second ton of the series on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Colombo, accumulating 328 runs across three innings.

On current form, Padikkal pips B Sai Sudharsan to cement his spot one down.

'Devdutt Padikkal appeared very different from what he was a year, year-and-a-half before. He has worked really hard on his game. His footwork has improved. His basic structure has changed a lot, and that is a huge positive,' Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel.

'I think it's a no-brainer that in the next Test in New Zealand, your first choice has to be Devdutt. Sai (Sudarshan) would have to wait. He's got his chances. At this point in time, Devdutt has to be your number three,' he added.

Last week spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin also backed Padikkal to bat at No. 3 on the New Zealand tour.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin based his decision on facts, recalling Padikkal's performance in India's practice matches at the WACA ahead of the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Ashwin felt the batter had looked particularly comfortable against fast bowling and possessed the time and technique required to handle quality pacers. Ashwin also highlighted Padikkal's value as a fielder.

Ashwin described Padikkal as a reliable slip fielder and suggested that he could develop into a long-term option in the cordon, particularly when spinners are operating.

India will tour New Zealand for a two Test series starting on November 19 at Basin Reserve in Wellington and Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.