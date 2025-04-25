Pace trio script RCB's dream run in IPL 2025

RCB's pace trio have combined picked up 33 wickets in a total of 90.5 overs bowled so far in IPL 2025.

IMAGE: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been quite effective with the ball with nine wickets in eight games. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pacer Josh Hazlewood is a world-class bowler who can soak in the pressure in any format of the game and knows what delivery has to bowl at a particular moment, said head coach Andy Flower after RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in Bengaluru on Thursday.



RCB notched their first win in four games at home to rise to third spot on the points table, with Hazlewood's death-overs bowling making a huge impact.



The Australian took four wickets and gave away only seven runs in his last two overs to return figures of 4/33 in fours as RCB recorded their sixth win in nine matches.



"I would probably refer to both of his last overs because his two overs went for seven runs and he took three wickets in them. Both those overs showed the class of the guy," Flower said after the match.



"He is a class operator, he is a world-class bowler, he is great under pressure in any format of the game. I know he is known for his heavy length bowling but he has got some great all-round skills.



"He mixes in those yorkers, wide yorkers, slower balls and he seems to know what type of ball to bowl at the right time," he added.

IMAGE: RCB's Josh Hazlewood is the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 16 wickets from nine games a strike rate of 12.3. Photograph: BCCI

Flower said the quality three-pronged pace attack was one of RCB's biggest assets. Hazlewood is the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 16 wickets from nine games a strike rate of 12.3, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed nine wickets and Yash Dayal has bagged eight wickets. The pace trio have combined picked up 33 wickets in a total of 90.5 overs bowled so far.



"I thought Bhuvi's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) been superb this season and Yash (Dayal) was outstanding again today (Thursday), that last over. He showed outstanding skill and composure under pressure to repeatedly bowl yorkers like that," said the RCB head coach.



"I think those three quicks have been great for us so far this season. I have got some more work to do, obviously, to help us in this last third of the league matches and Hazlewood certainly leads from the front in that regard," he said.



Flower said RCB must build on this win at home as they will now play three of their five remaining matches here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.



"It was really important. We have had four home games here, we have lost the toss each time," he said.



"We know that trying to defend a target here is tough and in the first three games I thought our bowlers and fielding unit did outstanding work to keep us in the game as long as they did, because all three totals were a bit below par."

IMAGE: Yash Dayal has bagged eight wickets in nine games. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal scored a blazing 50 off 27 balls, which opener Virat Kohli played another masterclass, scoring 70 runs, and Flower said the duos 95-run partnership was pivotal to RCB scoring 205 runs batting first.

"Dev Padikkal was sensational to score 50 of 27 balls like that, without ever slogging. We say a lot about Virat (Kohli) but his 70 off 42 balls and that partnership with Dev really gave us a platform on a pitch that wasn't that easy.



"Obviously our amazing supporters wanted to see some of that success. They were concerned about us here at home. We have got three more games here at home that's so vitally important for us to play well in these conditions," he said.



Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma acknowledged his side has not been able to respond well in "crunch moments", leading to seven losses in nine games.



"I won't say it is going wrong but we are not able to catch the crunch moments in a match, be it while chasing or while defending," he said.



"Every team gets such moments and it is important to catch them. This year, we are dropping crucial catches or batters are being dismissed when they are looking to accelerate."