Pace in the wicket does not worry Kohli's India anymore

December 13, 2018 11:35 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah stretches during a training session in Perth on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma ruled out, India named a 13-man squad for the second Test which starts on Friday at the new Perth Stadium, with Hanuma Vihari coming back in for Rohit to stiffen the middle order and left-arm spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ashwin.

The fast-bowling trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah remains available, which could be significant if, as expected, the drop-in wicket at the new venue lives up to Perth's heritage as a paradise for pacemen.

Captain Virat Kohli said that the days when Indian tourists would approach a fiery track with trepidation were long gone.

"We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"We understand that we do have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out as much as they're convinced about their attack.

"When you have four or five pace bowlers who are at the peak of their ability, it's a great feeling to have."

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli addresses a press conference in Perth on the eve of the 2nd Test in Perth on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The visitors won the first Test by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead with three matches remaining and remain on course for a maiden series triumph in Australia.

Kohli said he thought both sides had an equal chance of winning the Test , adding that having a strong pace attack gave the Indian batsmen more confidence as well.

"It boosts us to think that we can put in those match-winning, significant batting performances because we have so much belief in our bowling unit we understand that if we bat well, we will definitely get the result that we want," he added.

"It's a very exciting phase to be in, but something that we need to build on. We cannot be satisfied with one win, we have to keep repeating good things if we want to win series."