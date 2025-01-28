Paarl Royals make history: First team unbeaten at home

IMAGE: Paarl Royals is the first time any team has gone unbeaten at home throughout the league phase of the competition. Photograph: SA 20/X

Paarl Royals registered a thrilling six-wicket victory over Durban's Super Giants to complete a historic five-game 100 per cent home record at Boland Park in the SA20 in Paarl.

It is the first time any team has gone unbeaten at home throughout the league phase of the competition with the previous best being Joburg Super Kings' four victories and one washout at the Wanderers in the maiden season.

Durban's Super Giants have now been eliminated as last season's runners-up can now no longer qualify for the playoffs.

The cream of South Africa's young talent Luhan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka played a major role in the Royals maintaining their stranglehold on top of the Betway SA20 table. The Royals moved to 28 points.

The teenage duo did the double act with Maphaka delivering his best performance of the competition thus far with fine figures of 2/22 to restrict DSG to 143/7 before Pretorius clubbed 43 off 29 balls (5x4s, 1x6) in the successful run-chase.

Pretorius reclaimed the top run-scorer position from his opening partner Joe Root, who was trapped LBW off the first ball of the innings on Monday evening, by becoming the first batter to pass the 300-run mark in the ongoing season.

Royals have certainly unearthed new young batters this season and Rubin Hermann also continued his dream debut SA20 season with a superb 59 off 51 balls (4x4s, 2x6s) to set up the chase. Hermann showed great innovation, particularly against the spinners as he swept and reverse-swept with confidence.

But it was left to all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem to smash the winning six with just two balls remaining to take the Royals over the line.

Maphaka delivered his best performance of the competition thus far with the teenager striking upfront and at the death.

He sent down a peach that burst through Brandon King's defence upfront before flummoxing Heinrich Klaasen with a slower ball.

Super Giants will be ruing a season where luck has deserted them with Keshav Maharaj's team not finding form when they needed it most.

Australian T20 World Cup winner Marcus Stoinis tried his best to make an impact with his maiden SA20 half-century off just 35 balls (4x4s, 2x6s).

He finished unbeaten on 55 and partnered with Kane Williamson (45 off 36 balls) in a 53-run partnership to lift DSG to 143/7.

Stoinis was particularly severe on Root taking 24 runs off 11 deliveries sent down by the off spinner, including two maximums in the 18th over.

Royals' only concern will be the fitness of captain David Miller, who left the field during DSG's innings and did not come out to bat in the run chase.