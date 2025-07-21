Owen shines on debut as Australia outclass WI in first T20I

IMAGE: Mitchell Owen smashed 50 off 27 balls to guide Australia to a three-wicket victory in the first T20I against West Indies in Jamaica on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Mitchell Owen made an impressive debut as Australia beat West Indies by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series in Jamaica on Sunday.



Owen took a wicket with his medium pace bowling before returning to smash 50 off 27 balls as Australia chased down a 190-run target with seven balls to spare.



West Indies, who lost the preceding Test series 3-0, got off to a strong start after being put into bat at Sabina Park.



Captain Shai Hope (55), Roston Chase (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (38) laid the platform for a 200-plus score but the late flourish they expected never materialised.

Andre Russell, who will quit international cricket after the second T20 on Tuesday, made only eight.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 189/8 in 20 ovs (Roston Chase 60 from 32 balls, Shai Hope 55 from 39 balls, Shimron Hetmyer 38 from 19 balls; Ben Dwarshuis 4/36).

Australia 190/7 in 18.5 ovs (Mitchell Owen 50 from 27 balls, Cameron Green 51 from 26 balls; Gudakesh Motie 2/29, Jason Holder 2/32).