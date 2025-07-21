HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » Owen shines on debut as Australia outclass WI in first T20I

Owen shines on debut as Australia outclass WI in first T20I

July 21, 2025 09:50 IST

Mitchell Owen

IMAGE: Mitchell Owen smashed 50 off 27 balls to guide Australia to a three-wicket victory in the first T20I against West Indies in Jamaica on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Mitchell Owen made an impressive debut as Australia beat West Indies by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series in Jamaica on Sunday.

Owen took a wicket with his medium pace bowling before returning to smash 50 off 27 balls as Australia chased down a 190-run target with seven balls to spare.

West Indies, who lost the preceding Test series 3-0, got off to a strong start after being put into bat at Sabina Park.

Captain Shai Hope (55), Roston Chase (60) and Shimron Hetmyer (38) laid the platform for a 200-plus score but the late flourish they expected never materialised.

 

Andre Russell, who will quit international cricket after the second T20 on Tuesday, made only eight.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 189/8 in 20 ovs (Roston Chase 60 from 32 balls, Shai Hope 55 from 39 balls, Shimron Hetmyer 38 from 19 balls; Ben Dwarshuis 4/36).

Australia 190/7 in 18.5 ovs (Mitchell Owen 50 from 27 balls, Cameron Green 51 from 26 balls; Gudakesh Motie 2/29, Jason Holder 2/32).

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
