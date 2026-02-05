'Outstanding work': FIFA boss Infantino hails ICC chairman Jay Shah

IMAGE: FIFA president Gianni Infantino with International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah. Photograph: Gianni Infantino/Instagram

Key Points Cricket set to return to Olympics after 128 years.

Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France in cricket's only appearance at Olympics.

The mode of qualification for the LA28 Olympic Games is yet to be confirmed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed Jay Shah's 'outstanding work' as the chairman of International Cricket Council stating the duo are looking forward to working together to "unite the world through sports".



Infantino met Shah in Milan, marking a massive crossover moment between two of the most popular sports in the world.



"It was my pleasure to meet @icc Chairman Jay Shah today in Milan. The outstanding work he has done to grow the beautiful game of cricket is exemplary. I wish him and everyone the very best as cricket gets re-introduced to the Summer Olympic Games in two years time. I also look forward to working together and collaborating as we unite the world through sports," Gianni said on Instagram.

Cricket is set to make a grand return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.



This will be cricket's only second-ever Olympic appearance - 128 years after its debut in Paris 1900, when Great Britain claimed gold in a one-off match against France.



The mode of qualification for the LA28 Olympic Games is yet to be confirmed, but will likely be discussed during the ICC's Annual Conference in Singapore starting on July 17.